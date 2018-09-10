Sunday crash under investigation

Three people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Independence Police Officers responded to the report of a single vehicle crash in the area of 202 Deann Dr. at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, according to an IPD news release.

The male driver, crashed into a concrete retaining wall, said IPD Sgt. Lyle Gilbert in a news release.

Prior to officers arriving witnesses also reported hearing a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they contacted a female passenger and learned the male driver had left the scene.

Officers also contacted an uninvolved male who was suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound he sustained while trying to assist with the crash.

The male driver was located in a nearby apartment and was also transported to the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made, Gilbert said.

Independence Police Department was assisted by the Monmouth Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.

Any witnesses to the incident with additional information are asked to contact Sgt. Lyle Gilbert at 503-837-1107.