Community notebook

WOU hosts new student feed

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Monmouth Business Association and Western Oregon University, will host the annual New Student Feed from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday.

If it is sunny, the event will be held at The Grove on campus. If it’s raining, it will be in the Werner University Center.

The event is an opportunity to meet new students, let them know about volunteer or business opportunities, as well as market to the student community while feeding them a meal.

For more information: micc-or.org.

Tuesdays on the Square wraps up

The city of Dallas will host its final Tuesdays on the Square on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. on Southeast Court Street between Main and Jefferson streets.

The event will focus on health and fitness. Local gyms, yoga studio, Parkside Defense, dance and other activities will be available.

Bouncy houses and food trucks will be there.

For more information: Sheila, 503-831-3562, or email sheila.peirce@dallas.gov.

Women’s Bible studies starts Tuesdays

Six classes of “No Other Gods,” a seven-week video-based Bible study by Kelly Minter, will be hosted in four Polk County churches starting next week.

The classes are aimed to help women identify modern-day idols in their lives and root them out through unrivaled pursuit of Christ.

Women of all faiths are invited to attend and may register now at midvalleywomenofchrist.org. Optional workbooks are available for purchase at the studies. This is the 22nd annual Bible study coordinated by Mid-Valley Women of Christ.

Classes include: Dallas Evangelical Church, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays; Dallas Foursquare Church, 6 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, child care available; Valley Life Center, in Dallas, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays, with child care available; Praise Assembly, in Monmouth, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays.

Evangelical Bible Church to host studies

A ladies inductive Bible study on the book of Acts will begin on Thursday at the Evangelical Bible Church.

All are welcome to join the group on Thursdays either from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or from 7 to 9 p.m.

Child care is available for the morning classes. Cost of the study book is $18.

For more information: Rosalee Stent, 503-623-5782.

River Gallery auction starts Tuesday

The River Gallery, in Independence, will host a silent auction starting Tuesday and ending Oct. 6 to raise money to help restore the building’s age-related damage and to bring it to its historic grandeur.

The money will help provide matching funds for a city grant.

Oct. 6 also marks the gallery’s 20th birthday celebration from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information: rivergalleryart.com.

Venti to speak at DACC luncheon

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host Dino Venti at its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Dallas Retirement Village Lodge.

Venti will discuss “Venti’s Restaurant’s big splash.”

Cost for the luncheon is $12 for chamber members, $15 for nonmembers. All are welcome.

Dallas library to host Oregon author

The Dallas Public Library will host Oregon author Kendra Elliot at 7 p.m. on Friday at the library.

Elliot will discuss her latest book, “Merciful Silence,” from her Mercy Kilpatrick series. These FBI thrillers are set in Central Oregon. She also will talk about her background and experience as a writer.

Elliot has written several series set in the Pacific Northwest. Her books have sold more than five million copies. She won the Daphne du Maurier award for romantic suspence in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and has hit the Wall Street Journal’s best seller list seven times. Elliot has been an International Thriller Writers finalist as well.

The event is free, made possible in part by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.

Books will be available for purchase and to have signed by the author.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Scarecrow competition on Saturday

The Independence Public Library will host its annual Scarecrow Competition on Saturday.

Entries will be accepted at the library from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Best Dressed, Most Traditional, Largest, Smallest, Best Use of Recycled Material, Most Unusual, Best Family Entry, Best Business Entry, Best Individual Entry, and Best Literary Character.

For more information: Jolene Hall, 503-838-1811.