Hop and Heritage heads downtown

INDEPENDENCE — Tasty brews, live music and possibly some prizes await attendees of the Hop and Heritage Block Party on Saturday.

Six businesses in downtown Independence will host local breweries from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other businesses will be open and will have Hop and Heritage-themed events, such as the beer talk at Indy Commons.

Hop and Heritage schedule Sept. 14: Ghost Walk 6 - 9 p.m. — Riverview Park, 50 C St., Independence Sept. 15: Hop and Heritage Block Party 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Brew tour passports, vendor fair, children’s activities 2 p.m.— Pie eating contest 3 p.m.— Tech and hops talk, Indy Commons

“To get a passport, it’s $15 and that comes with a beer mug, all the tastings and event swag,” said Courtney Williams, Independence downtown manager. “We have some local breweries and businesses that have given us raffle prizes so those who finish their passports can enter for prizes.”

Hop and Heritage music schedule 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Roundhouse Band, in front of Brew, 211 S. Main St. 12:30 - 2 p.m. — Nathan Junior, in front of Indy Commons, 278 S. Main St. 3 - 5 p.m. — Ty Curtis, Mecanico, 87 S. Main St. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.— Gabriel Cox, main stage on C Street 7:30 - 9 p.m. — Chance McKinney, main stage on C Street

Concurrently, there will be a street vendor fair and activities for kids, including a pie-eating contest, bounce house, petting zoo and free animal balloons.

“We have a lot of events over the summer that are down at the park. We really wanted this to be something that celebrates the downtown businesses and gives people an opportunity to maybe go check out some businesses that they hadn’t already visited,” said Kate Schwarzler, Independence Downtown Association president.

Musicians will be playing throughout the day as well, Williams said.

Gabriel Cox performs on the main stage, on C Street, at 5:30 p.m. Chance McKinney takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

“This didn’t happen last year,” Williams said of the Hop and Heritage event. “IDA is taking it on instead of the city and is growing it into something that showcases what IDA is about.”

IDA’s fundraiser beer tent will be open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There also will be food trucks in the area.

“I think the music line up is shaping up to be a fun way to just come down, grab a beer, listen to great music,” Schwarzler said.

The concert is free.

“Chance McKinney is a pretty well-known country artist, and he has a pretty good following in the area,” Williams said. “Same thing with Ty Curtis, and all of this music is just free.”

A grant from Travel Oregon is going toward the event, Schwarzler said.

“That was really helpful for us to be able to breathe some new life into the event,” she said.

Williams said when planning the music portion of the event, they were looking for local talent.

“Nathan Junior is one of the acts that is performing,” Williams said. “He just recently moved here from Portland so he actually lives in Independence. Gabriel Cox is from Portland. Roundhouse is another band that’s playing. They’re from Salem.

“I think the first initial idea was to just draw as many local acts and bands from around the area as we could because we wanted to promote local.”

They wanted Chance McKinney as an anchor act, Williams said.

The Hop and Heritage weekend officially kicks off with the Ghost walk on Friday.

“We’re just really encouraging people to come down and have a fun end-of-the-summer celebration,” Schwarlzer said.