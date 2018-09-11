Panthers defeat McKay in first win of season

INDEPENDENCE — The Panthers took home a 34-8 victory Friday night against McKay for their first win of the season.

The game was a different outcome than the previous week, where they fell to the Silverton Foxes 51-14.

“Well, I think the No. 1 thing is, the young team matured, and you’ll see that week to week, especially with young teams and that was a big difference,” head coach Shane Hedrick said. “I think our kids made some plays tonight that maybe we didn’t make last week, and so that was a difference tonight. Our second half was a little sloppy, but every kid got in, and that’s the point.”

Quarterback Kaleb Kantola threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading rusher Hunter Chase went for 109 yards, and Jesse Cable caught the first touchdown of the night, and lead the team with 63 receiving yards.

“We just played a lot better than last week,” Cable said. “We had to bounce back, that was our wake-up call.”

The team started out with a strong offensive side, leading the game 7-0 five minutes into the first half. At 2:51 left on the clock, McKay nabbed a touchdown of their own. But that was all the Panthers allowed them to do.

This game was a tune-up game for the Panthers, and boosted their confidence going into next week’s game against West Albany.

Their goal: “Just play hard, get another win,” Cable said.