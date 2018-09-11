Pedee News

Alex Russell, his cousin Owen Hovet of Salem, and grandfather Jon Hovet participated in a 5k run in Tillamook last week. It was an interesting run because they had to cross a river and then slog through a mud pit during the run, which the boys thought was great fun.

Tim and Susan Bidmead from Great Britain visited Judy Guida and friend Joe Guida. They enjoyed wine tasting and music at Airlie and Emerson wineries and visited friends up and down Pedee Creek Road, as Tim and Susan know many people here from previous visits. They also spent a week at Eagle Crest in Central Oregon but had to deal with smoke several of the days they were there. They also spent time with Joe’s daughter Jackie and friend Robby in Portland.

Jeff and Laura Hauck’s daughter McKenzie was recognized at church for getting a champion ribbon on her bearded dragon at the Oregon State Fair. She has had the one and a half-year-old lizard, Sandy, since birth and has tamed her so that she is completely comfortable riding around on McKenzie’s arm, even though she hangs over as she’s about 15” long. Sandy’s life span is 20 years and she’ll get to be over 24” long and much wider, making it difficult to balance on that arm.

The Pedee campus of the Luckiamute Valley Charter School is getting back in the swing of things with a hiking field trip to Mary’s Peak on Sept. 18 and an open house on Sept. 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., which the community is invited to. This summer they remodeled the basement so that they now have a front office space and a new library, as well as an enlarged the kitchen/food service space. They are very excited about how nicely it turned out and what a difference it makes for them to have the additional space for students and families.