Perrydale takes home win in rivalry game

PERRYDALE -- The Perrydale Pirates defeated Falls City in a 3-0 victory Tuesday night at the Pirates home gym.

The first set sent both teams in a tight back-and-forth rally that ended in the Pirates’ favor when Sydney Lawrence attacked with a kill.

Throughout the game, the team was pretty consistent, head coach Denise Dickey said. That was something they struggled with last year so she said she’s happy to see the team improving in that area.

Second set, the Pirates stumbled a little in their attacks, resulting in Falls City clinching some points of their own for a 25-9 set.

“I think (the game) went pretty good,” Dakota Lawrence said. “Our first game was really good. The second game we got a little lost midway but then we pulled it back together.”

A rivalry match so early in the season can add pressure to the game but the Pirates made sure to play like it was any other game.

“We just thought about what we were doing and then we played it out how we needed to,” Dakota said.

Newcomer Bailey Savage said despite the win, there are still things she wants to work on for the next game.

“I really wanna work on working as a team more,” she said. “And then just getting around the block.”

Thursday, the team hosts St. Paul at 6 p.m.