Quick hits

Freshman named Cross-Country athlete of the week

Western Oregon University freshman Hunter Hutton won the men’s race at the Linfield Harrier Classic last week to earn GNAC Cross Country Athlete of the Week honors.

Making his collegiate debut, Hutton covered the 3.7-mile course in 19:47, averaging 5:18 per mile, winning by 16 seconds over teammate Simon Walsh.

Draggin’ Disc Golf Tournament returns

If you’re a disc golfer, head to the Draggin’ Disc Golf Tournament at Dallas City Park on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9-11 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and costs $30, which includes a free T-shirt, a custom stamped disc and lunch afterward. All proceeds from the event go toward the Dallas Education Foundation, which helps to supplement educational opportunities for students and teachers within the Dallas School District.

Dallas City Park has an 18-hole disc golf course, and will be adding two more holes the day of the tournament. For more information, contact John Kennedy at twodog23@msn.com.