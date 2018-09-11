Sports roundups

Central

Volleyball: Tuesday, Sept. 4, the Panthers traveled to Lebanon and lost 3-0. No stats were available.

Sept. 6, the team played a doubleheader at Silverton against Dallas and Silverton, and lost both matches 3-0. On Saturday, they split games at a tournament at South Eugene High School, losing 2-0 to South Medford but taking the game against Springfield with a 2-0 triumph. Tuesday, they played South Albany after press time.

Girls soccer: Sept. 4 was a 5-1 loss for the Panthers on their home turf in a non-league match against Scappoose, their third consecutive loss.

Sophia Henke scored the only goal of the night at the 35-minute mark of the first half, with Ana Becerra and Kalliope Wakefield both attempting shots.

It was a rough game, head coach Mike Lynch said. The team allowed a weak defensive line throughout the game, and maintained too much open space, he said.

The Indians attacked the game and in the first three minutes, clinched their first goal. From there, it was a struggle for the Panthers to catch up.

Cross Country: The Panthers boys team took eighth place, with 292 points, on Saturday at the Ash Creek Cross-Country Festival in Monmouth. Johnathon Brown took 18th place, clocking in at 16:52.70. The girls team took 13th place.

Next Friday, the team participates in the Field of Dreams halftime Mile at Crescent Valley High School at 7:30 p.m.

Dallas

Football: Friday, the Dragons traveled to Lebanon and lost 37-16. No other stats were available.

Volleyball: Thursday, Sept. 6, the Dragons played at doubleheader at Silverton against Silverton and Central, winning both games, 3-1, and 3-0, respectively.

Overall, Hailey Van Well had five aces, 29 kills and 31 digs for both games. Maya Davison had three aces and 31 digs. Taylor Williamson contributed 21 kills, five digs and two aces Emma Classen led the game with 59 assists, and had nine digs.

“We had a great night, especially for our first time playing a double header,” head coach Kayce Lilly said. “We played well together and have adjusted really well no matter who is playing what position any given night. It’s such a blast to be working with this group of girls.”

Tuesday, the girls played Crescent Valley after press time.

Boys soccer: The Dragons clinched their second win of the season on Sept. 4 against Crook County with a 7-3 victory.

Caleb Kiner, Carson Overstreet, Andy Van and Sage Arnesen each nabbed a goal throughout the contest. Malaki Connella got a hat trick by posting three consecutive goals and Robert Phillips had seven saves. Caleb jones and Chris Smyth made sure to recover any loose balls in the middle.

Girls Soccer: The Dragons suffered a 9-0 loss on Sept. 4 against Crook County. No other stats are available. They lost against Liberty on Monday, 11-0. They travel to Southridge Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Falls City

Football: Friday, the team lost 64-12 against St. Paul. No other stats were available. They go against Crow on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Mountaineers lost 3-1 against Crosshill Christian on Thursday, Sept. 6. No other stats were available at this time. Tuesday, the team played Jewell after press time.

Perrydale

Football: Friday night, the Pirates lost 36-22 against Siletz Valley after trying to recover from a sluggish first half.

David Domes was 8-for-13 for 186 yards and three touchdown passes. He also had eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

On defense, Evan Lambert led the team with 14 tackles and one sack.

Dustin Silver had three receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

“Over all the team played well after being down at half 20-6,” head coach Steve Mabry said. “A few costly mistakes where our youth showed let them make a few special team scores that was the difference in the game. I’m happy with the progress of some of the younger kids, and our playmakers are doing what we need. Just the little things, untimely penalties and turnovers has cost us when the game is close.”

The Pirates play against St. Paul on Sept. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Saturday, the team played in a doubleheader against Damascus Christian and Alsea, winning both contests 3-0 and 3-2, respectively. No other stats were available. Monday, the team played Willamette Valley Christian and Livingstone Adventists Academy, winning both matches 3-0. Thursday, they go against S. Paul at 6 p.m.

WOU

Volleyball: The Wolves GNAC home opener took a turn Tuesday night when Concordia University clinched a 3-1 triumph for the night, losing only one of the four-set game and leaving the Wolves defeated on their home court.

Throughout the night, Mariela Vandenkooy added 10 kills, Marlie Norman contributed nine, Morgan Haskett had eight, Sophie Hall nabbed seven. Leila Holt and Sierra Stultz each recorded 20 digs.

Thursday, the team hosted Montana State University Billings and split the opener in a 3-0 win.

The team currently sits at 4-5, 1-1 GNAC.

Soccer: Saturday, the Wolves lost 2-1 to the Academy of Arts after the Urban Knights posted a pair of goals in the second half to take the game away from the Wolves. Throughout the game, the Wolves outshot the Knights with a 10-7 advantage.

Monday the team traveled to Forest Grove and won 2-1 against the Boxers.

Saturday, they travel to Simon Frasier for their GNAC opener at 3 p.m.

Cross-Country: The men’s and women’s cross-country teams dominated the Ash Creek Cross Country Festival on Sept. 14, with the women’s team taking first place with 42 points, and the men finishing the day with 21 points. Dustin Nading led the men’s pack in the 7,000 meters, crossing the finish line at 21:02. Teammate Tyler Jones followed close behind for a second-place finish of 21:06.8 On the women’s side, freshman Kaylin Cantu led with a third-place victory in the 5,000 meters.

Sept. 15, the women head to the San Francisco State Invitational while the men take a break to gear up for the Lewis University DII Conference Crossover in Illinois on Oct. 6.