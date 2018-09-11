Sports schedule

Thursday, Sept. 13

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Seattle Pacific University, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at North Salem, 6 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 6 p.m. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m. Perrydale at St. Paul, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Milwaukie Academy of the Arts at Central, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14

Boys Football: Central at West Albany, 7 p.m. Dallas at North Salem, 7 p.m. St. Paul at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Crow, 7 p.m.

Boys and girls Cross-Country: Central at Crescent Valley High School, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Men’s Football: Azusa Pacific University at WOU, 1:05 p.m.

Women’s Soccer: WOU at Simon Frasier University, 3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Saint Martin’s University, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Centennial at Dallas, 8 a.m.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Dallas at Lane Community College, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Girls Volleyball/: Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Girls Volleyball: Central at Crescent Valley, 6 p.m. North Salem at Dallas, 6 p.m. St. Paul at Falls City, 6 p.m. Perrydale at C.S. Lewis Academy, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Redmond at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Southridge, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Milwaukie Academy of the Arts at Dallas, 7 p.m.

-Schedule subject to change