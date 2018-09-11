Western loses GNAC opener

MONMOUTH — The Wolves lost their GNAC home opener on Saturday against Central Washington 50-17, with the Wildcats outscoring the Wolves in each quarter and starting the first off with a 12-3 lead.

On their first possession of the game, the Wolves had to punt, but couldn’t make a clean shot because it was a bad snap and the special teams struggled to get it off clearly. From there, it was a struggle for the Wolves to catch up.

The Wildcats advanced down the field and went deep into Wolf territory with a few big passes from their quarterback.

It wasn’t until Adrien Saldana punched a 33-yard field goal that the Wolves finally came on board with three points.

Feeling boosted, the Wovles aimed for another field goal to take the lead for the game, but the attempt was blocked and returned 31 yards for a Wildcat touchdown, which generated a run of 21 consecutive points scored by CWU, creating an even wider gap between them and the Wolves.



With five minutes to go in the first half, WOU’s first touchdown came on their longest throw of the day. With just over five minutes remaining in the first half, Ty Currie connected with Anthony Bradley for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Ty Currie passed for 125 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions on Saturday. He was 11-of-25 on pass attempts. The Wolves outgained the Wildcats by 58 on the ground with 218 total rushing yards. Omari Land led all rushers with 110 yards on 20 carries. Nico Jackson added on another 49 yards on his 11 runs.

Western Oregon suffered two lost fumbles in the first half, giving up 14 points off turnovers. Land had nine rushes for 61 yards in the opening half, which comes a week after the Wolves’ rushing attack was held to just 37 yards Sept. 1 against Angelo State.

Next Saturday, Sept. 15, they host Azusa Pacific in their third consecutive home game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The team currently sits 0-2, 0-1 GNAC.