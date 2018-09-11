Bute arrested on rape charges

MONMOUTH — Paul Robert Bute, III, 42, of Monmouth, was arrested on Aug. 2 on 18 charges that include sex abuse, rape, and sexual abuse of an animal.

Bute was arraigned in Polk County Circuit Court on Aug. 3 on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse, six counts of sexual assault of an animal, fourth-degree assault and strangulation.

On Aug. 10, Bute pleaded not guilty to all counts, which are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1 and Aug. 2.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bute is alleged to have sexually abused a dog in his home.

He also was charged with first-degree forgery, second-degree forgery and first-degree theft for incidents that were alleged to have occurred on Feb. 9. According to the probable cause affidavit, Bute is alleged to have stolen home improvement items from his place of employment, installed them in his apartment and fabricated receipts to submit to his landlord. The total his landlord reimbursed Bute was $1,274, according the affidavit.

Bute is lodged in Polk County Jail, and his bail is set at $26,000 for the animal sex abuse charges. The bail for the forgery charges is set at $45,000.

He was released on bail on Sept. 5.

A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 26.