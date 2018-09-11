Affordable housing units to go up on Warren Street

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth City Council discussed at their Aug. 21 meeting the tax-exempt status of 119 new low-income housing units being built on Warren Street.

Councilor Royal Johnson asked City Manager Scott McClure about the project during councilor comments toward the end of the meeting, specifically how it would affect the city’s tax structure.

“It means there’s a structure there and they’re going to have calls for service and we’ll get no tax revenue,” McClure.

The property at the center of the discussion is an approximately 5.97-acre parcel in the 800 block of Warren Street South. On Oct. 17, 2017, council approved a zone change from mixed density residential to high density residential.

“How did that through without us knowing about it before?,” Johnson asked. “I want to know so we can stop it the next time.”

McClure said he learned about the project from someone at the Polk County Community Development Corporation.

He said he didn’t know about it, “since no one told us.”

“At this point I sent a letter off to the county commissioners expressing a concern that that decision was made without our participation,” McClure said.

McClure sent the letter on Feb. 28, 2018 to three commissioners and Rita Grady, executive director of Polk County CDC but got no response, he said.

The Itemizer-Observer on Aug. 24 sent an email to the commissioners asking if any of them had responded to McClure’s February email and if so, for a copy of that response.

Polk County Attorney Morgan Smith responded to the Itemizer on Aug. 27, saying “the county is not involved in this project, though the county is supportive of affordable housing within the community.”

He said the West Valley Housing Authority is involved in the project.

“The West Valley Housing Authority was approached back in January of this year by Mountain West Investment Corporation who was at the time the prospective developer of this property,” said Christian Edelblute, executive director. “Our entity was asked of our willingness to support the potential development of 119 units of new affordable housing in Monmouth. Knowing the incredible need for additional affordable housing units here in Polk County, and more notably in Monmouth, we were willing to support the project and further our mission of ensuring the provision of safe, decent, and affordable housing within the communities we serve.”

Mountain West Investment Corp was awarded a $9,440,000 grant from the state through Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT).

According to LIFT documents, the apartment complex will include 36 one-bedroom, 70 two-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom apartments and one manager’s unit.

“I checked with the state,” McClure said. “There’s no procedure to do anything, so at this point, it’s done. There’s nothing to do at this point. I’ve also flagged the issue with our local (Council of Governments) and League of Oregon Cities because if Oregon’s going to get more aggressive with housing, these things are going to happen again.”

Johnson asked if the city council could have stopped the project.

“Are you talking about rezoning? At that point it was just a rezoning issue,” McClure said.

Johnson said, “knowing that it was going to be a non-taxable…we could have stopped the zoning at that point.”

McClure said that would have been a questionable standard to apply to a zoning change decision.

“I would say you could not have denied it on that basis,” said Lane Shetterly, city attorney. “Tax revenue is not a land use criterion.”

Johnson asked again if they could have denied the zone change.

Shetterly said the council could have denied it on different grounds, but not on the tax revenue issue.

“I’m trying to make sure that doesn’t happen again because that is a big tax burden,” Johnson said.

McClure said zoning is always tricky.

“I’ve seen this happen many times, that somebody comes in with the project and they say we want to come here,” McClure said. “There’s nothing stopping them from flipping it to somebody else.”

This is something he has seen particularly regarding industrial land, he said.

“It’s the nice happy invisible industrial plant and they get it rezoned industrial and then they sell it off and then the big stinky plant comes in behind it or something,” McClure said. “That’s always a hard thing because you’re setting a zoning standard. You’re not setting what specifically can go there.”

Mayor Steve Milligan said he and McClure had some conversations about the services the residents within that housing would be purchasing, including Power & Light and water.

“The services they buy in the community, groceries, and medical and all that, that there really is, maybe it’s not equivalent, but it reduces the impact of it just being completely tax exempt because we do have that,” Milligan said. “I mean it’s the only way I can equate it is to (Western Oregon University). The university has benefits for us even though they’re tax exempt. This housing unit will have benefits for us even though it’s tax exempt, so it’s not a complete zero. There will be some coming back to us.”

McClure said it should help the housing market.