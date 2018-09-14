Garus no longer serves on Dallas council

DALLAS — Council President Micky Garus no longer serves on the Dallas City Council effective immediately.

City Attorney Lane Shetterly said Garus changed his address on his voter registration to a location outside of the city limits. Those serving on the council must be a qualified elector in the city per the city’s charter. Moving outside the city disqualifies him as an elector in the city and from serving on the council.

Garus bought and is in the process of moving to a property outside of town, Shetterly said. He had planned on resigning his position on Monday at the council’s regular meeting. However, County Clerk Val Unger contacted the city Thursday saying he had changed his address.

“It just moved it up a couple of days,” Shetterly said.

Garus was elected to the council in November 2014.

The council is slated to elect a new council president on Monday and address the vacancy Garus’ departure leaves.

