Community notebook

Cupcake wars at Dallas library

Dallas library will host a Cupcake Wars event on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

This event is for those in grades six through 12. Supplies will be provided for this cupcake decorating competition, (complete with judges).

Dallas Safeway will donate some of the supplies. Sign up at the library to join the fun.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Library hosts ‘The Parker Solar Probe’

The fifth in the illustrated Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series, “The Parker Solar Probe: Touching The Sun — Going Where No Spacecraft Has Gone Before,” will be presented by Dallas resident Donn W. Anderson at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. The Parker Solar Probe was launched on Aug. 12. For the first time, a space probe is going to fly close to the sun’s surface, facing heat and radiation like no spacecraft before it. How will it accomplish its mission? Come and find out.

This series is a free event for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. Anderson presents this information in an entertaining and engaging manner.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Estate planning at Grace Baptist

Kurt Lenoff will present a faith-based interactive workshop on estate planning and making decisions ahead of time for your estate and family.

The workshop will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Grace Baptist Church, 1855 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.

Child care, refreshments and workshop resources will be available. There is no cost to attend.

For more information: Pastor Russ Hilsinger, 503-586-6727.

RSVP now for fall bird walk

Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a fall bird walk on Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $12 per person and includes lunch. RSVP now as space is limited.

The walk will be at Luckiamute State Natural Area, south unit.

Participants will learn how to look and listen for various birds on this stroll through the Luckiamute State Natural Area, including the resident slender-billed nuthatches, along with western bluebirds, sparrows and other migrant songbirds among the majestic oaks. Along the way, they will keep an eye out for raptors, wading birds, and other aquatic birds as we stroll around the area’s ponds and wetlands.

Tickets available at LuckiamuteLWC.org/Fall-Bird-Walks.

Dallas Senior Center to host jam

All are welcome to the Dallas Senior Center jam at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the center.

Bring musical instruments and singing voices. The theme for the jam is cool, clear water.

For more information: 503-623-4169.

Experience life on the trip West

The Polk County Historical Museum will host quilt historian Rachel Greco at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Greco will present a free program, “Life in a Covered Wagon — The Trip West.” She will explore the journey West to Oregon from the standpoint of the women who walked the trail.

Participants will learn about the hardships women endured, the triumphs they accomplished, and the motivations they had for creating a better life for themselves and their children.

Greco also will show quilts from the 1840-1860 time period.

The program is free. Donations are welcome. People may tour the museum afterward.

The museum is at 560 S. Pacific Highway, Rickreall, south of the fairgrounds parking lot.

For more information: 503-623-6251, or polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Monmouth to host flu shot clinic

The Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., will host a flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 26.

The clinic is open to all community members, and will accept Medicare and supplemental insurance, but does not accept Kaiser Permanente or Samaritan Choice.

A sign-up sheet is in the office of the senior center. Fill out a form and bring an insurance card on the day of the clinic.

For more information or to sign up: 503-838-5678.

Movie, corn feed at Grace Baptist

Grace Baptist Church, 1855 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, will host a free movie and corn feed starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The movie will be “I Can Only Imagine.”

For more information: 503-917-8068.

Learn about lasagna gardening

Want to improve your soil, use less waste and recycle your yard waste?

Join the Polk County Master Gardeners to learn more about lasagna gardening on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Inspiration Garden at Mount Fir Park, 799 F St., Independence.

Register at the OSU Extension office: 503-623-8395.