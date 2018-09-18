Contest aims to clean up Gooseneck area

POLK COUNTY — Saturday the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management offers you a chance to win prizes while cleaning up a popular public access area.

The clean-up is on a 2-square-mile area near Gooseneck Road and will be a contest called “Buckets of Brass.”

Buckets of Brass What: Clean up event on the Gooseneck Corridor recreation area. When: Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Off Gooseneck Road in the BLM Gooseneck recreation area. Event hosts: Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, Polk County Community Corrections, the Dumpstopper Program, and the Greater Yamhill Watershed Council. For more information:www.co.polk.or.us..."> www.co.polk.or.us....

“It’s all open to the public, so everybody goes up there. It’s really the only BLM access around that you can drive to,” Garton said. “People dump garbage and do a lot of shooting when they are able to, so we are doing this bucket challenge.”

The BLM will provide buckets and gloves to the first 50 participants and the goal is to pick up as many shell casings as possible. People can collect garbage, too, in a separate contest, Garton said. Garbage bags will be provided.

“It’s sad that there is a ton of garbage up there. Dumpstoppers picks up garbage there on a regular basis,” Garton said. “They pull cars out of there and motor homes. They’ve pulled 30 mattresses out of that area in the last two months.”

The event begins promptly at 9 a.m. with a safety briefing before people are turned loose with a map showing areas of high-density trash or shell casings. After about the collection is complete, people will weigh how much they’ve gathered to win prizes.

Garton said volunteers will learn about the proper disposal of garbage and treatment of public access areas during the event.

“We are going to have some education about ways to do things correctly,” Garton said.

There will be adult and youth categories in the contest with chances to win a Cabela’s Polar Cap 60-quart cooler, a Cabela’s six-person West Wind Tent, or several gift cards to local businesses.

Safeway will provide lunch to participants.

To get to the contest location, head west (from Dallas) on Highway 22 and turn on Gooseneck Road. The BLM recreation area is off a road on the left about three miles up Gooseneck Road.

The event is open to all ages. Organizers ask that you don’t wear open-toed shoes and recommend pants and long sleeve shirts. All the cleanup areas are either on a road or on a pull out adjacent to a road.