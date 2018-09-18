Dallas Booster Club sponsoring two fundraisers

The Dallas Booster Club will host two fundraisers on Sept. 29.

The Bottle Drop at Les Schwab runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Ford Drive 4 UR School goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. across the street from Les Schwab, in the parking lot between Lime Berry and the Union 76 Station.

Bring your bottles and cans to Les Schwab then head across the street and test drive a brand new Ford vehicle. Mid Valley Ford will have a variety of new cars and trucks available to drive. Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to the Booster Club for each valid test drive, plus an additional bonus of $20 if you test drive the new Transit Wagon on the same day, which is only offered to the first 100 people.

Each test drive takes about 10 minutes. Individuals must be 18 years or older and there can only be one test drive per household. Mid Valley Ford is also sponsoring the event alongside Dallas Booster Club.

Stop by or schedule a specific time slot by contacting Danielle in the Dallas High School Athletic office at 503-831-1976 or Kathy Voves at 503-559-1676.

All proceeds will be used to support individual team needs of DHS Take a test drive with an ex- Dragon coach, teacher, or booster.

The Booster Club will also be selling $5 raffle tickets at the Ford Drive 4 UR School event, and seven separate tickets will be drawn at the end of the events at 3 p.m.

Prizes are as follows: A pair of yearly passes to Dragon athletics; a second pair of passes to Dragon athletics; two adult tickets to the Portland Spirit; two adult and two children tickets to OMSI; a one-night stay at the Shilo Inn; a $30 gift card to Bethel Heights Vineyard; and a Domaine Serena Wine Tour and Tasting for four people. Individuals must be present to win.