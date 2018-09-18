Dallas schools see more students than expected

DALLAS — The new school year brought a surprise for principals and administrators in the Dallas School District: Higher than projected enrollment.

Dallas Enrollment numbers* Lyle Elementary School: 410 Oakdale Heights Elementary School: 396 Whitworth Elementary School: 421 LaCreole Middle School: 692 Dallas High School: 928 Morrison Campus Alternative School: 59 Total: 2,906 *As of Sept. 12

As of Sept. 12, 138 more students than expected were enrolled in Dallas schools. Lyle Elementary School is at 410 students; Oakdale Heights Elementary has 396; Whitworth Elementary School has 421; LaCreole Middle School is at 692; Dallas High School has 928; and Morrison Campus Alternative School has 59.

“As you can see, we still have some moving numbers, but we are still seeing an increase in enrollment,” said Superintendent Michelle Johnstone in a all-staff memo Thursday.

Johnstone said the district will continue track numbers weekly for the rest of the month. If enrollment stays up, Business Manager Debbie MacLean will notify the Oregon Department of Education at the end of September.

“We can start working on additional projections and figuring out what that looks like for our district,” Johnstone said at the Sept. 10 Dallas School Board meeting. “If there is indeed opportunity to increase funding, then we are going to have some good conversations ahead of us.”

School districts are paid based on student population and needs, so high enrollment means more money. It also means more teachers are needed to avoid high class sizes, said Dallas Education Association President Charlotte Riester.

District officials noticed an uptick in enrollment before classes started, which prompted Riester to ask the board for help at its Aug. 27 meeting.

She said Whitworth’s special education resource room would have 50 students and one teacher if enrollment held.

“That’s way too many students for one teacher in special ed,” Riester said. “We 100 percent support having a second teacher at that school.”

She added that the freshman class at DHS would have at least 45 more students than expected, bringing class sizes to unacceptable levels.

“That is putting our class sizes for English 9, which every kid has to pass to graduate, it’s putting our numbers at 38,” Riester said. “And 38 students in an English class, you can’t teach them.”

Riester said the board should consider not just adding teachers, but days back in the schedule.

“We think that is really important. We are balancing the budget on the back of our students,” she said. “We need to have graduation rates up and we need to ask what’s best for kids. A fully-funded school year is what is best. That’s not going happen, but we really want to see days added back.”

Johnstone said the district added help at both Whitworth and DHS since the Aug. 27 meeting. She noted Sept. 10, that the actual class size for some freshman courses is between 42 and 43. With the additional teaching staff, that fell to 30.

“We were able to hire two teachers to reduce the class size/case load numbers,” Johnstone said. “We still have concerns at Oakdale with first grade numbers at 28-30. We are working on possible solutions.”

Johnstone said the DEA and Dallas’ chapter of the Oregon School Employees Association met Sept. 12 to discuss addressing other issues that arise from having more students, but no decisions were made.

Board member Dave Hunt suggested temporary relief for bigger classes by adding education assistants where needed.

“I’m wondering what kinds of things we can do while we are waiting to make decisions,” he said.