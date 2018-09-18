Deputy graduates from Oregon Public Safety Academy

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Deputy Sheriff Thomas Prescott completed basic training from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) on Sept. 14.

He was one of 39 deputies and officers to graduate from Basic Corrections Local #BCL033 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem, Oregon.

DPSST operates the Oregon Public Safety Academy which spans more than 235 acres in Salem. The Academy is nationally recognized for its innovative training programs and active stakeholder involvement.

Eriks Gabliks serves as the director, and Sheriff Jason Myers of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office serves as the chair of the board.

The department implements minimum standards established by the board for the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers.

DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem certifies qualified officers at various levels from basic through executive; certifies qualified instructors; and reviews and accredits training programs throughout the state based on standards established by the board.