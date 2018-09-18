Dragons football bring the heat, nab first victory

SALEM — Improvement was the theme of the night for the Dallas Dragons football team, who took the game into their hands and clinched a 35-20 victory against North Salem on Friday night.

The Dragons (1-2 overall, 1-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) have lost their first two games: the first game against South Albany by one point, and while they lost their second game against Lebanon by 37-16, they trailed close behind them until the fourth quarter.

“Last week against Lebanon, our kids battled theirs butts off,” head coach Andy Jackson said. “We were down six against one of the top teams in the state going into fourth, and then when you look at week one, we let one get away from us in a game we could have won, and I’m just really proud of the way our kids are improving.”

Five minutes into the first quarter on Friday, the team advanced the ball and scored their first touchdown, with the North Salem Vikings (0-3 overall, 0-3 MWC) fighting back with a touchdown of their own three minutes later.

It was back and forth between teams until the fourth quarter, when gears shifted for the Dragons and Bryce Miller sacked the Vikings quarterback, a moment that changed the game.

“Bryce Miller, who’s filling in for an injured player, he just made a huge play, and got us all back, and also stopped (the Vikings) in a critical moment,” Jackson said. “I think the sack by Bryce Miller in the fourth quarter was probably the defining moment. I was really proud of our offense. They ran the ball all over.”

Throughout the game, Colby Johnson nabbed two touchdowns and led the team in rushing 114 yards; Jared Coxen had one touchdown and 95 rushing yards. Landon Gardner went 52 yards for one touchdown. In receiving yards, Kenny Chen had 35 yards and one touchdown, and Coxen gained 17 yards.

Their desire to win the game was evident in the battle they pulled out, and that was Chen’s whole mindset – to get out there and fight for the win.

“We can either come out fighting, come out and blow them out, or we could let them think they can fight with us and have a big fight in fourth quarter,” Chen said.

Friday was a turning point in the season, and Jackson said he could feel it in all of his players.

“I thought the way we approached the fourth quarter tonight, we were mentally so much stronger than we were week one,” he said. “You could see it in our kids’ eyes during our time outs that they were gonna find a way to win.”

“It was just our mindset at practice. Our energy was up,” Dawson Barcroft said, echoing Jackson. “Tonight, we’re gonna celebrate, but on Monday, we’re gonna get back to it and keep working hard.”

The team travels to Corvallis (1-2 overall, 1-2 MWC) on Thursday for a game that kicks off at 7 p.m.