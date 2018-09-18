Garus formally resigns

DALLAS — Micky Garus submitted his official resignation to the Dallas City Council Monday night, addressing the council during the public comment section of the meeting.

Though Garus announced his pending resignation on his Micky Garus Council President Facebook page on Aug. 29, he submitted his formal resignation to the council on Monday.

“I was hoping to do it when I was still an active member, but my home ended up closing earlier than I thought and the next day I was no longer a resident of the city of Dallas,” Garus said.

He has moved out outside of the Dallas city limits, which makes him no longer able to serve on council.

“If you know me at all, you probably know I love the outdoors. I grew up on a small farm, and it’s been a dream of mine to raise my children with all the excitement, opportunity, and hard work that farm life offers,” Garus wrote in his Aug. 29 post. “I’m excited to share with you that we finally will be living that dream, as my wife, Lucia, and I were finally able to purchase acreage; we broke ground on our new home this past week. Unfortunately, it places me about 2 miles outside Dallas city limits, and I will be ineligible to finish my term serving you as a Dallas City Councilor.”

In his resignation Monday, Garus thanked the remaining councilors for their continued service to the city.

“The time that you guys invest in the community is a sacrifice and it’s a labor of love. It can be a thankless job and truly puts volunteerism to the test,” he said. “It was an honor and a privilege to serve alongside each and every one of you. Although we did not always agree, I never questioned your commitment to Dallas or your willingness to serve this community.”

Garus also thanked the city employees, calling them “the backbone of Dallas.”

“You guys do a phenomenal job and Dallas a better place because of what you guys bring to the table,” he said.

He also encouraged further discussion of cutting into the subsidy the city pays for the Dallas Aquatic Center.

“Thank you all again for allowing me to serve with you,” Garus said. “It was an honor and a privilege and I’m optimistic and excited for the future of Dallas.”

The council elected Councilor Jennie Rummell to serve as council president until January, when a new council president will be elected. Council Kelly Gabliks nominated Rummell for the position, and Rummell, in turn, nominated Bill Hahn.

The voted end in a 4-4 tie, so Mayor Brian Dalton cast the tiebreaker for Rummell.

Councilors unanimously agreed not to fill the vacancy left by Garus’ departure. His seat is up for election in November, and a new councilor will take the oath of office in January.

In other business, the council:

• Postponed a vote on the water utility fee to pay for police officers and firefighters.

