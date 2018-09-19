Garus grateful for community

Thank You Dallas, it was truly an honor and privilege to serve our amazing community. Recently I fulfilled one of my life dreams, my wife and I purchased a small farm outside the city limits. I am no longer a Dallas resident; therefore, I cannot represent you on city council. I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of my time on council, getting to know and working closely with the public has definitely been the highlight of my experience. I am proud of the work we accomplished together. I’m optimistic Dallas has a bright future. Under the current administrations’ leadership, and the fantastic staff we have in every department, I anticipate great achievements. I have a passion to continue serving our community, I hope to have an opportunity to represent you all again sometime in the near future. Thank you all for being.

God Bless,

Micky Garus

Dallas