Girls soccer falls to Liberty

DALLAS — The Dragons girls soccer team couldn’t seem to take possession of the ball long enough before the Liberty Falcons came back and attacked to regain control of the game on Sept. 10, resulting in an 11-0 loss for Dallas.

From start to finish, it was evident the team felt in over their heads.

“I knew it was going to be really rough,” senior Callista Kiner said. “We’re a pretty new team and we still don’t know how to play together, so I knew it was going to be rough.”

As the game took off, the Dragons (0-3 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Valley) let their defensive walls crumble against their non-league opponent (2-0-2 overall, 0-0 Pacific Conference), leaving the field wide open and allowing the Falcons to drive deep into Dragon territory.

“We need to get our passing sequences down more,” senior Leanne Sleeper said, “because a lot of times we’re kicking into space and there’s nobody there or someone’s not there to help someone else out.”

As a young team, the girls are still trying to find their footing and which positions everyone fits into.

“I know half of this team is still learning about expectations for different positions and improving on their technique,” head coach Kendra Steele said. “Because of this, our expectations and measurement of ‘success’ looks very different from other teams’ expectations.”

Freshman Makayla Wade stepped up as goalkeeper for the second half and capitalized on strong saves that kept the Falcons from advancing farther than they already were.

Defensively, the team appeared hesitant when moving to attack the ball. Steele said that’s something else they’ve been implementing in practice.

“I feel like the team could make improvements in being more aggressive to the ball,” she said. “Sometimes game deciding factors can come down to simply who wanted the ball more.”

Steele always makes sure to keep her expectations more than about winning and losing.

“Expectations for every game may go without saying: be safe, be competitive and for the love of the game, enjoy it,” she said.



The team has one more scheduled non-league game on Sept. 18 before they go into league play at Corvallis on Sept. 25.

“Moving into next week, we will continue to work on our movement off of the ball, and improvements in the midfield,” Steele said.