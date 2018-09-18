Martinelli returns to Whitworth for second stint as principal

DALLAS — Whitworth Elementary School Principal Steve Martinelli high-fives students as they rush to get in line after recess in the late morning on Thursday.

“Have a good afternoon,” he said to each as they darted past.

After a three-year absence, Martinelli returns to the school where he served as principal for 10 years, a teacher for five and a counselor for one.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed the kids and the families, the relationship piece,” Martinelli said. “I’m just really happy to be back doing that.”

Three years ago, he moved to the Dallas School District Office to work as the director of instructional services, a job that had him serving the entire district analyzing data and implementing changes to improve each school’s performance.

He said that work was meaningful to him — and he will continue to do some of it — but he seems back at home at Whitworth.

“The district office was rewarding work because I felt it was impactful for the entire district. But there wasn’t the day-to-day family feel, that tight closeness with staff and people and, of course, the students and families,” he said. “I just really enjoy that. It feeds me, my personality, and what I like.”

The reunion is the result of budget cuts and the departure of the school’s former principal.

“The director of instruction services position was eliminated,” Martinelli said. “The principal, Caleb Harris, decided to leave education and pursue other options for his life, so we decided it was a natural fit for me to come back to this building because I know staff and programming as well as I do.”

There have been more than a few changes at Whitworth since Martinelli last walked its halls as principal.

He comes back to a school that is just completing a major remodel — workers were still repairing the gym roof on Thursday — and a seismic upgrade. The building now has new lighting, a brand-new vestibule (to secure the main entrance), and a new kitchen.

“The last two years, there’s been a lot of construction,” he said. “I think everybody is ready for construction to stop and get back to normal. But we are forever grateful for what we have seen and benefited from.”

Since the beginning of the year, Martinelli has been busy getting to know staff members added since he left and all the school’s 425 students.

“We are working real hard to live up to our new promise that we know every student by name, and strength and weakness and making sure they are ready,” he said. “It’s a district-level promise. Not having been here for three years, that means I get to learn 425 new names, where usually I only have to learn half of them. We’ll get there.”

He said his time as the director of instructional services allows him to return to his old post with a wider perspective.

“My last decade that I served here, I was much more focused on this building and (grades) 4 and 5, and what they needed. I felt like I had some expertise there,” he said. “Now having a bigger K-12 picture I think helps this building, and students and everybody in general.”

Martinelli said the first goal for himself and his staff is to make school fun for students and adults alike.

“My philosophy has always been that if culture and climate is positive, one, students will enjoy coming, so your attendance problem goes away, and two, we make it so much fun that we trick them into learning. They don’t even realize it’s happening,” he said. “Our staff is amazing in what they accomplish every day. I feel like a big part of my role is to provide them the support and make it as enjoyable as possible. If everybody is happy, things go a lot better.”