Panthers volleyball digs up a win

INDEPENDENCE — The Panthers volleyball team found their footing Tuesday night for their second victory this season in a 3-0 sweep against South Albany after losing the first five games of the season.

“I think that a lot of things came together tonight that we were waiting to come together,” head coach Claire Davis said.

The energy in the gym was palpable from the first set as both teams knocked back a tight rally that left Central (1-5 overall, 2-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) barely in the lead, squeaking by with a 25-22 triumph.

“We did really well,” senior Macey Nelson said. “We executed the ball and we played up to our level. We were positive the whole time and we were ready to be out there and win.”

Overall, Elizabeth Chavez passed a 2.06 and had 32 digs. Josie McDonald passed a 2.22 and added 10 digs. Macey Nelson nabbed five skills and five kills, and Kennedy Kantola contributed four kills. Emily Cole came away with 12 assists for the night, and Sydney Nash followed with 10 assists.

In the second set, the girls faltered in their play and South Albany (1-6 overall, 0-4 MWC) capitalized on their opponent’s hesitation, closing the scoring gap between them and the Panthers that left audience members cringing in their seats.

“We have an issue of, we lose a point and we all get down on ourselves, because we are super hard on ourselves, and that’s an issue we have had all season,” Chavez, who is a senior, said.

As the Red Hawks continued to score, the Panthers’ grip on the game continued to slip. After a brief time out with Davis, the girls got back on the court with a steadier hand and took the second set in another close win, 25-21.

“We couldn’t dig ourselves out of that hole,” Chavez said, “and once we got a kill, we picked it up and started getting our serves in and then just pushed through to the end of the game.”

South Albany was defeated in the third set as the Panthers dominated the court and seized each opportunity to bring their passes and hits together to finish off the game 25-11.



“We were definitely a lot more excited to be here,” Nelson said. “We were ready to go out there and we wanted to win this game. We knew that we had the talent and ability to go out there and win this game. It’s all about working as a team and putting it all together.”

The team played North Salem (2-3 overall, 6-5 MWC) on Thursday and a tournament at Dallas High School on Saturday, where they lost both games 3-1 and 2-0, respectively.

They travel to Crescent Valley (0-5 overall, 1-9 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.