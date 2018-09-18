Pedee News

Fred Weisensee and Leonard Foltz of Dancing Oaks Nursery in Pedee returned home Sept. 3 from a trip to South Africa to see the springtime flowers, after learning that the area had received rain following years of drought. After 20+ hours of airtime, they drove from Cape Town north up the West Coast, stopping first at the town of Darling which has a wildflower reserve. They continued north as far as the town of Springbok which is just south of the border with Namibia.

The display of flowers after the drought did not disappoint, with carpets of unique and unusual flowers on Nature Reserves and even along the roadsides from Nieuwoudtville south to Cape Town and the Cape of Good Hope. Some of the plants they saw growing in the wilds of South Africa do well in the gardens of Dancing Oaks. The food was delicious; they didn’t have a bad meal during the two week plus trip. And Fred did a great job of driving on the left!

Last week the members of the church youth group wrote messages on squares of fabric for 11-year-old Kalina Brotherton, who had surgery on Thursday, then Allana Russell, Jenae Traglia, and I sewed them into a colorful little quilt for her to take to the hospital. She loved it and appreciated all the encouraging sentiments and Bible verses on it.

Kathi Foisie was notified last week that she was awarded a second place at the Oregon State Fair in knitting. It was for a wool vest with leather buttons. She was thrilled, as there is a lot of competition at the state fair.

Paul and Diane Telfer and Paul’s mother, Martha, just returned from a week in Washington, D.C., where they walked to all the monuments and toured the White House, the Supreme Court, and the Capitol building, among other things. This was Martha’s first trip to D.C. and she was impressed. I personally recommend that each of you put D.C. on your bucket list as the massive and beautiful buildings are amazing and the place is full of history.

Daughter Suzanne Burbank and I flew down to Pine, Arizona, for my nephew Sterling Massey’s wedding on Sept. 8. It was an eventful time, as on the morning of the wedding the groom had to be rushed to the hospital with excruciating pain, thinking he had appendicitis. But, no, it was a kidney stone and with the help of pain medication and time, he recovered enough to make it to the 4:30 p.m. wedding. Pine is in Northern Arizona, where the temperature is more like ours than in Phoenix. Thank goodness.