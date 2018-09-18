Sports: Quick Hits

Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Sept. 11 Two Man Best Ball - Blind Draw - Low Gross / Low Net - Orange Tees

Gross: First Place - Tie - Darrel Smedstad & Rick Jones, Jim Cain & Glen White - 38;

Net: First Place - Tie - Bill Bishop & Bob “Dos” Bennett, Brian Reed & Pat Farrell - 29;

Second Place - Don Seth & Randy Walz - 30.

WOU softball announces winter clinics

MONMOUTH —The Western Oregon University softball team will be hosting three winter camps on campus this January.

There will be three separate hitting and pitching clinics Jan. 13 and a Winter Elite Camp Jan 26 and 27.

The hitting and pitching camps are open to grades 3-11 while the Winter Elite Camp is set for grades 8-11.

Cost for the hitting and pitching camps is $100 if registered before December 30 and $150 after the date. A combination package for both the hitting and pitching camp is also available at $175/$250. The two-day Winter Elite Camp is $200 before Jan. 5 and $250 after Jan. 5.

To register, go online to WOUWolves.com, click on the softball tab, and search under “NewS” for the clinic announcement. There, you can download the registration form.