Sports roundups

CENTRAL

Football: Friday, the Panthers traveled to West Albany, putting up a fight but losing 41-17 against the Bulldogs, scoring one touchdown in the first and third quarter, and three points in the second, while the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns each in three quarters. No one scored in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Kaleb Kantolthrew for 97 yards for one touchdown. Hunter Chase scored the first touchdown with 134 total rushing yards. Jesse Cable went 58 yards and clinched one touchdown.

Sept. 21 the Panthers host Crescent Valley. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Tuesday, Sept. 11, the Panthers traveled to North Bend, where they were defeated 2-1 after last Tuesday’s victory.



At half time, it was tied 1-1. Central had 12 shots on goal, while North Bend had 15. Anna Becerra posted the team’s lone goal in the first half.

Cecelia Espericueta nabbed eight saves and Abygayle Mabry contributed seven.

The team hosted Redmond on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Soccer: It was a victory on Sept. 11 for the Panthers, taking home a 4-0 win against North Bend. The game started off slow, head coach Joe Orozco said, and they didn’t score right away, but “we started moving the ball pretty well and our passing was accurate,” he said.

In the 16th minute, Marco Rosas put a pass from the right hand side to Brandon Lopez just inside the 18 and he put the ball in the back of the net with a one-touch shot. Omar Ceja scored the second goal 25 minutes into the first half with the assist by Sebastian Diaz.

In the second half, Diaz scored the third goal from a free kick. Towards the end of the second half, Diaz put a ball to the second post and Brandon Lopez headed it in. Taylor McArthur and Zachary Cisneros recorded a shut out.

On Thursday, the Panthers recorded a 6-3 win against Milwaukie. Ceja scored the first goal 20 minutes into the game, with an assist by Lopez. Diaz posted their second goal four minutes later, with Ceja assisting, and he nabbed the team’s third goal of the night, also with Ceja by his side. Five minutes later, Lopez headed the ball past the goalie for their fourth goal of the night.

In the second half, Diaz and Lopez grabbed the final two goals.

“The boys played very well and are very organized,” Orozco said. “The defensive line has been doing an amazing job and the boys have had great communication. I’m very proud of all of them.”

Cross-country: Central traveled to Crescent Valley High School Friday night to participate in the Half-time mile. Senior Jaydon Aydelotte clocked in for first place at 4:44.12, with Johnathon Brown trailing behind for third place at 4:51.91. On the girls side, newcomer Sophie Bliss posted eighth place at 6:08.98.

DALLAS

Volleyball: The team split games this week, posting a victory against Crescent Valley 3-1, and losing against Corvallis 3-0.

At Crescent Valley, Hailey Van Well led with 22 kills with 25 digs and two aces. Taylor Williamson contributed 10 kills and two aces. Emma Classen had 39 assists and 15 digs, Maya Davison headed 16 digs and Aletheia Roby added 14.

In the game against Corvallis, Classen led with 11 digs and 14 assists; Van Well nabbed eight kills, Davison added 11 and Maggie Blair had 9.

The Dragons host North Salem on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Soccer: It was a tough loss for the Dragons on Sept. 11, losing 5-0 against Putnam. At the end of the first half, the team hadn’t scored and were down 2-0. The team battled hard, head coach Victor Calderon said, but couldn’t overcome Milwaukie’s tough line of defense.

“It was a tough game but it is just one game and we need to move on for next week,” Carson Overstreet said.

The team hosted Milwaukie on Tuesday after press time.

Cross-Country: Saturday, the Dragons traveled to Lane Community College for the Northwest Classic. On the boys side, Trevor Cross finished in fourth place, clocking in at 15:49.20.

Sept. 19, they head out to Waterloo Park for the Mid-Williamete Preview.

FALLS CITY

Football: Saturday, the Mountaineers took their first victory of the season against Crow, winning 48-6. No other stats were available.

Volleyball: The team faced losses for both games this week, losing 3-1 against Jewell and 3-0 against Willamette Valley Christian. Tuesday, they host St. Paul after press time. No other stats were available.

WOU

Football: The Wolves faced another loss on Saturday against Azusa Pacific University, making the 24-17 loss their third consecutive of the season.

Quarterback Tyrone Williams Jr. completed two passes of 15 yards to get into Western Oregon University territory before Zikel Reddick fumbled on his second touch of the day. Skylen O’Brien recovered for WOU at their own 44. It was one of two fumbles forced by Bo Highburger, a senior linebacker.

Late in the first quarter, WOU managed to take a brief lead with their first touchdown of the game after an 80-yard drive. Quarterback Ty Currie and Land each nabbed double-digit runs before Currie connected with receiver Tyler Sweet for a 35-yard gain to the APU 7-yard line for his first completion. Two plays later, Currie threw to Tyjuan Prince, who was open at the back of the end zone, for the 7-yard touchdown, giving WOU a 10-7 lead.

Overall, Currie passed for 198 yards on 18 completions in the game, throwing two touchdowns to one interception.

The team travels to Humboldt State University on Sept. 22. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Soccer: With only one goal posted, the Wolves lost 4-1 to Simon Frasier University on Sept. 15. Alexi Morris put the Wolves on the board in the 64th minute of the game. It was her first goal of the season.

Kaili Brundage and Sydney Thomas each posted two shots on goal, and Alex Qualls contributed nine saves in goal.

The women host Montana State University Billings on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.

Volleyball: The team traveled to Washington this week, where they split games, losing 3-0 against Seattle Pacific University on Thursday and clinching a 3-1 victory against Saint Martin’s University on Saturday. The win on Saturday was due to a tight offense, taking an early 4-0 lead in the first set. The lead held until Saint Martin’s jumped ahead 21-19. Sophie Hall delivered two kills that pushed the offense forward, while Jenna Compton sealed the kill with an assist from Leila Holt.

The second set, the Saints attacked the game and came away with a 25-14 win, to which the Wolves responded in the next set by securing a win and taking a victory for the game.

The team hosts Central Washington University on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

PERRYDALE

Football: The Pirates were defeated by St. Paul on Friday, 64-6. No other stats were available. They travel to Falls City on Sept. 22, Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Volleyball: On Sept. 13, the Pirates hosted St. Paul and lost 3-0. Monday, the team traveled to Crosshill Christian (STATS). No other stats were available.

Tuesday, they travel to C.S. Lewis Academy after press time, and Thursday they host Jewell at 6 p.m. Friday is another district rivalry at Falls City at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, they close the week at the St. Paul Tournament.