Fire agencies conduct controlled burn at Baskett Slough

RICKREALL – Dallas Fire & EMS announced that firefighters from various Polk County fire agencies, including Dallas and Southwest Polk Fire District, will be assisting the U.S. Department of Fish & Wildlife with a prescribed burn at Baskett Slough Wildlife Refuge this afternoon.

Fire crews on scene will begin ignition shortly after noon and will remain on scene to monitor the fire. Please be aware that smoke and flames will be visible along Highway 99W and Highway 22 near the interchange.



Prescribed burns provide valuable training to our firefighters in a wildland setting as well as help the refuge maintain its native vegetation.