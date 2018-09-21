Arrest report Sept. 19

Arrest Report

Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

DALLAS Arrests/Citations

Andrew A. Panit, 29, of Dallas in the 300 block of Kings Valley Highway on Sept. 9 on charges of second-degree unlawful use of a stun gun or mace, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, harassment and a probation violation.

Heather M. Jackson, 33, of Dallas in the 300 block of Kings Valley Highway on Sept. 12 on charges of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and felony computer crime.

William C. Miller Jr., 40, of Dallas in the 600 block of West Ellendale Avenue on Friday on a probation violation.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Phillip Andrew Kadell, 33, of Rickreall on Sept. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Juan Jose G. Ramos, 61, of Monmouth near Main Street E. and Craven Street N. on Sept. 14 for DUII.

David Jacob Collins, 21, of Independence on Sept. 15 on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and reckless driving.

Joshua Alvin Rojas, 40, of Independence in the 1400 block of Falcon Loop on Sept. 16 for driving while suspended/revoked.

Antonio Mirelez, 28, of Independence on Sept. 14 on three counts of third-degree sex abuse.

Franque Lorraine Marshall, 49, of Independence near E and S. 13th Streets on Sept. 16 for DUII.

Frank T R Lapman, 44, of Dallas in the 1500 block of Monmouth Street on Sept. 16 for possession of methamphetamine.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Victor Padilla Orozco, 33, of Monmouth in the 300 block of Atwater Street S. on Aug. 22 on charges of felony fourth-degree assault, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and physical harassment.

Scott Allan Bartlett, 36, of Dallas on Aug. 24 a charge of second-degree theft.

Christina Lynn Davis, 43, of Monmouth on Aug. 25 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Wayne Thomas Buck, 39, of Ocean Shores, Wash. in the 400 block of Pacific Highway S. on Aug. 25 on a charge of failure to carry/present operators license.

Jacob Wayne Heinz, 31, of Monmouth in the 300 block of Broad Street on Aug. 26 for second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.

Susan Lynn Reese, 58, of Portland on Aug. 28 for second-degree disorderly conduct and offensive littering.

Edwardo Ramirez Perez, 21, of Portland in the 600 block of Clay Street on Sept. 1 for DUII and giving false information to police officer.

Joseph Anthony Graham, 58, of Independence near Craven Street S. and Main Street on Sept. 1 for DUII.

Kayla Jade Arredondo, 19, of Salem in the 600 block of Clay Street W. on Sept. 1 on a charge of physical harassment.

Michael Thayne Burnett, II, 54, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Killen Court on Sept. 8 for violation of release agreement.

POLK COUNTY Arrests/Citations

Layla Marino on Rosewood Drive NW and Stoneway Drive NW on Sept. 1 for DUII and reckless driving. .13 BAC.

Ruben Luke Blakeslee, 40, in the 8000 block of Grand Ronde Road on Sept. 1 on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, second-degree trespass, interfering with a peace officer and escape.

Steven Thomas Cox in the 8000 block of Grand Ronde Road on Sept. 1 on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, second-degree trespass, interfering with a peace officer and escape.

Mary Moore near Hopewell Road NW and Spring Valley Lane NW on a Yamhill County detainer warrant.

Jonathan Stevens at the Polk County Jail, 884 SE Jefferson St,, Dallas, on Sept. 2 on a charge of fourth-degree assault.

Richard Givens in the 5000 block of Van Well Road on Sept. 2 for violation of his release agreement.