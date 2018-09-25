Community notebook

Build robots with toothbrushes

The Independence Public Library will host “Bristle Bots” at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Participants will learn to make a simple robot with a toothbrush base, then race them and attempt other challenges during this Tech Tuesday.

Also at the library, family story time is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. An hour of stories, songs, finger-plays, crafts and more, story time is open to children of all ages, but is designed to meet the developmental needs of children ages 3 to 5.

Wednesdays at 3 p.m., children of all ages are welcome to enjoy stories and other literary based activities. The after-school stories and more program is designed for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Youth chess club meets Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Works by Masons on display at WOU

Western Oregon University’s Cannon Gallery of Art will host a collection of creative works by Harold and Sue Mason from Wednesday (today) through Oct. 26.

A reception with the artists will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the gallery on WOU’s campus.

Free caregivers class Thursday

Northwest Senior and Disability Services will host a free class, “Minimizing Medication Risks and Maximizing Quality of Life,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the services office, 260 NE Kings Valley Highway, Dallas.

In this class, family caregivers will learn techniques to improve medical safety practices and how to promote person-centered care to maximize the quality of life.

An expert trainer will share real-world experience and fuel discussion in an interactive classroom environment. The class is free.

Sign up online at www.oregoncarepartners.com.

Gentle House to host work day

Join the Historic Gentle House staff and volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the house, 855 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth.

Come prepared to work in the gardens. No tools or experience necessary. Lunch will be provided when the work is done.

Chamber hosts candidate forum

MICC will host a candidate forum from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Columbia Room at Werner University Center, 345 Monmouth Ave. N, Monmouth.

Candidates invited to attend:

House District 20: Paul Evans, Selma Pierce

Monmouth Mayoral: Cec Koontz, Kevin Chambers

Monmouth City Council: Roxanne Beltz, Jon Carey, Stephen Howard, Royal Johnson, Chris Lopez, Steve Milligan

Independence Mayoral: John McArdle, Jack Waddell

Independence City Council: Shannon Cockayne, Tom Takacs, Marilyn Morton, Diana Lindskog, Jack Waddell

Auction to benefit felines

Salem Friends of Felines will hold its 13th annual fundraising auction on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Cascade Hall, 1330 17th St. NE, Salem.

Tickets are $40 per person. The auction is for those 21 years and older. Tickets include appetizers, beverages and live music.

Salem Friends of Felines is a nonprofit, no kill cat rescue group helping both humans and felines in Marion and Polk counties. Last year, more than 1,300 cats were placed into loving homes through the adoption program. The spay and neuter assistance program provided many pet owners the chance to have their cats altered at a substantially reduced cost.

All proceeds of the auction benefit cats in the Marion and Polk county communities and help cover medical care for ill and injured cats.

For more information: www.sfof.org.