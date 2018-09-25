Coons pleads not guilty

MONMOUTH — Dyllan D. Coons, 19, of Dallas, pleaded not guilty to three charges stemming from a fatal Sept. 7 crash in the 1100 block of Main Street East, in Monmouth.

Coons was charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.

Coons was arrested on Sept. 14 and lodged at the Polk County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000. He posted the security and was released on Sept. 18.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Brandt’s Sanitary employee saw a man, later identified as Santiago Amaya, 31, on the ground and “unresponsive with life-threatening injuries” at about 6:37 a.m. on Sept. 7. He called 911.

Amaya was transported to Salem Hospital. He died on Sept. 12.

Coons’ next court date is Oct. 11.