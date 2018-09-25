Dallas, Central race at Mid-Willamette Preview

LEBANON — Central and Dallas High Schools joined seven other schools on Sept. 19 for the Mid-Willamette Preview meet.

The 5,000-meter race course began on a grassy stretch and wove around Waterloo Country Park for a mile, with each runner making three laps total for a shot at clinching first place.

It was a mixture of emotions on the race course that day.

Naomi Vega, a junior at CHS, experienced a disappointing race.

“I don’t feel l did so good,” she said.” I feel like I could have run a lot faster than I did, but I hope it gets better. “

There were some factors Vega experienced prior to the race that contributed to her performance.



“I did get stung, right before the race. And I feel like I could have drunk more water throughout the day.”

Vega clocked in at 24:16.8. Last year, her best time in the 5,000 meters was 20:34.

She said her goal for the duration of the season is to be at that time or better.

Overall, the Panthers girls team took a seventh place finish out of the seven complete teams.

“There’s still room to improve,” CHS head coach Eli Cirino said. “I try to remind them that there’s still five weeks left of the season, so we have time.”

The boys team finished in fourth place out of nine, with Jonathon Brown and Jaydon Aydelotte crossing the finish line in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

For the rest of the season, Cirino just hopes his small team stay strong and healthy.

“(There’s) not a lot of depth, so any injuries will have a huge impact on us,” he said.

Not all teams experienced disappointment that day, however.

The Dallas Dragons boys team clinched second place, with a 1-2-3 finish from Toby Ruston, Gavin Grass and Trevor Cross, respectively.

“I thought I did great,” Ruston said, “but me and my teammate got caught behind the pack in the first mile, so our response was a bit slow, but overall I feel like the race went really well. I wasn’t expecting to take first.”

The race plan set by DHS head coach Monique Lankheet didn’t go according to plan but the Dragons still managed to pull up a top-four finish.

“We had a race plan of running in a pack, and the pack wasn’t together like I was hoping they would be today,” she said. “Trevor (Cross) wasn’t really racing, we kind of had a different plan – he was going to run with the pack through miles one and two. It was fun to see Toby win a race, and Trevor had a good finish mile because he ended up catching back up the front runners.”

Saturday, the Dragons traveled to Camp Rilea for the Three-Course Challenge, and the Panthers will regroup on Friday at Honeymoon State Park for the Woahink Lake XC Invitational.