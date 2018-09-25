Dallas considers recycled water

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is moving forward on a “recycled water” project that would allow it to use treated wastewater for irrigation and industrial needs.

The city applied for an Oregon Department of Environmental Quality grant and loan for the project in 2009, and received the loan, not the grant. The project was shelved at the time, but the city and DEQ met about a year ago to revive the idea, said Craig Massie, the project manager for engineering firm CH2M.

“The one thing that’s really transforming our industry, the wastewater industry, is recognizing that we are really recovering resources at the wastewater plant,” Massie said.

The $8.3 million project would add filters to current treatment plant to produce what is called class A treated water. It also would build a system to distribute the water to users. The water could be used to irrigate parks, sports fields and golf courses, used in some industrial processes, and to irrigate some crops.

“It’s becoming very common to do that,” Massie said.

He said similar projects have been successful in Bend, Newberg, Salem, Stayton and Hillsboro.

Massie said the project also helps the city in that it reduces the amount of treated water it releases from the treatment plant into Rickreall Creek. He said soon DEQ will strengthen standards for the temperature of the water that can be released back into the creek.

He added it would extend the time line for adding more capacity to the city’s water storage needs because it would decrease the demand for water treated to drinking standards.

“As it gets more expensive to regenerate potable water, you can offset some of that use with appropriately treated water for irrigation purposes or industrial purposes,” Massie said. “You saved expanding your water system and the cost of treating water to potable standards.”

He said there’s been research on exposure to recycled water that shows that it is safe for the uses identified in the city’s plan submitted to DEQ.

The plan includes the project system design and uses for the water.

“Really that is all they asked of you. They agreed, and they issued a loan to the city,” Massie said. “The next phases are to develop the design, bid and construct the project.”

DEQ gave the city a $5.3 million, said City Manger Greg Ellis. He said the project is eligible for sewer system development charge funds, which the city has about $6 million.

Massie said it will take about a year to prepare the project to bid and another year to have the filters installed and distribution system constructed.

“I would say it would come online in early to mid-2021,” he said.