Dallas plans for more water storage

DALLAS — The city of Dallas needs a plan to increase its water supply within the next 10 years.

Paul Berg, water systems engineer with engineering firm CH2M, told the Dallas City Council that by 2028, the city’s current storage at Mercer Dam wouldn’t provide enough water to withstand a 100-year drought — meaning a drought that is severe enough to occur once every 100 years. Storage would be inadequate for a 50-year drought by 2033.

“What all of that is showing is it’s not too far out in the future that you will need more water,” Berg said at a council workshop discussion on the city’s water supply.

On Sept. 17, Berg and Craig Massie, project manager with CH2M, presented on the city’s water storage needs and possible longterm solutions.

In 2006, the city installed an aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) system in hopes of delaying the need for building a new dam or additional reservoir. An ASR is a well that stores treated water until it is needed, most often in the dry months of the year.

“It was going to do two things for you: It was going to give extended time before you needed new supply, if it had been successful; and it would have provided an emergency supply,” Berg said.

Due to conditions in the well, the ASR didn’t work as planned. It degraded the quality of the water by increasing the dissolved solids giving it a mineral taste.

While not dangerous to health, it has to be diluted with treated surface water so much — 20 to 1 — that it isn’t effective in expanding water storage capacity, Berg said.

“The hope with an ASR is that you recover water that is very similar to what you put in the ground. It’s moving very slow once it’s in the ground,” Berg said. “In this case, the aquifer has been quite reactive. That is part of why it hasn’t been particularly successful here, not to the degree that was hoped for. That’s a hard thing to know ahead of time, that this is how it is going to react.”

Since discovering the problem, the city has scrapped plans to install more ASRs and now must look at other alternatives for expanding storage capacity.

Massie said that the city tried an ASR that will make it easier to get a permit for a new dam or reservoir from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, which encourages municipalities to try other options.

Berg and Massie said the city’s water master plan lists methods of increasing storage.

The plan identifies two options as the top candidates for collecting water.

One is building a new dam upstream of Mercer Dam. Massie said the city is in a good position because the Rickreall Creek Watershed produces 25 to 30 times the water the city treats and delivers to customers.

“That is all falling up above Aaron Mercer Dam, so there’s some attraction to having your additional storage up there because that is where it is falling,” he said.

The other option is an off-channel reservoir.



“It’s still Rickreall Creek water, but it would be delivered to a reservoir off Rickreall Creek and stored there and could be pumped to the treatment plant,” Massie said.

The benefit to that option is it would provide an emergency supply if a fire or landslide damaged the watershed or dam.

“You would potentially have a second source available to provide raw water that you could treat and use,” Massie said.

Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton said it appears that additional information on those options will be needed soon.

“If we are hearing you correctly, we need to do something in the next 10 years or so,” he said.

“Certainly, planning and starting the process,” Berg said.