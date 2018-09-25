Despite loss, Falls City stays positive

FALLS CITY — The Mountaineers found their footing as a team Friday night but couldn’t pull out a win against the Perrydale Pirates 3-0 sweep.

It may have been a loss for the team but outside hitter Jaime Shaw said they’re proud of their performance compared to their last game against the Pirates (18-4 overall, 7-2 Casco League).

“I think we did good compared to our first game with Perrydale,” Jaime Shaw said. “The first (game) was not the best but this one was 10 times better. We obviously would have still wanted to win, but were still definitely happy with how we did.”

The first two sets saw the Mountaineers (4-6 overall, 1-6 Casco League) behind 25-14. The third set they managed to squeeze in a few more points before the end of the game, losing 25-16.

The girls have been working hard on the court during practice, and it showed on Friday’s game.

“I feel like we started working together more as a team and seeing it more as a collaboration rather than a one-person, one-minded thing,” Shaw said. “I feel like we’re staying on our toes more and anticipating a lot more rather than just waiting for it, and more of just like a go-get-it attitude rather than a sad, down-in-the-dumps attitude.”

Head coach Roxi Barnhart said that she kept her expectations realistic for the game.

“I think I got what I expected,” she said. “I expected us to be improved; I don’t know that I expected to get a win. We did okay. We did better than the first time we played them. We have definitely been working on team work; we worked a lot on net play.”

With six more games to go, Shaw says the team will continue to work on communication and a positive attitude, and for Shaw, attitude is everything.

“I don’t like to imagine us doing something because then it messes me up, so I went into it thinking whatever happens, happens. I’m still going to try my best, but I’m not going to assume that we’re going to lose because of (the team’s) competition level.”

Monday, the team played against C.S. Lewis Academy and lost 3-1.

On Tuesday, they travel to Crosshill Christian at for a match at 6 p.m.