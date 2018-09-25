Dragons fight for a win

DALLAS — Losing one set against the North Salem Vikings was all it took for the Dragons volleyball team to regroup and reenergize to pull out a 3-1 win for the night.

The team’s energy set the tone for the first set of the night, where they dominated against the Vikings, who struggled to score and left them with a loss in the wake of their hesitancy.

“I was so excited at school,” Hailey Van Well said. “I just wanted to come and play. And I think the first set was super good and super fun, and then just went downhill the next two and the last one was good for the most part.”

In the second set, the Vikings found their energy and fought back against the Dragons who led the set.

The game took a turn for the Dragons during the third set.

“I’d say, one thing that our team struggles with, is we tend to expect a lot out of each other and ourselves,” Maggie Blair said, “which is awesome, it’s super good, but sometimes we put pressure on ourselves, and I think that just happened.”

All of that pressure the team put on themselves led to fumbling their passes and hits as they struggled to keep control of the game, which resulted in a steady decline of energy.

Their determination to win, however, became clear when they came back for a fourth set and attacked every chance they got, leaving the Vikings in their dust.

“We fixed it by going out there and playing for the love of the game, and playing our game, and just having fun,” Blair said. “That’s what we do best.”

As the season progresses, we’re gonna work on staying consistent,” Blair said.

Saturday, the Dragons traveled to Oregon City High School for a tournament

Dallas defeated South Salem and Thurston, both by a score of 2-0, before falling to Tualatin 0-2 at the tournament.