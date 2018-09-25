Falls City takes the lead in rivalry game

FALLS CITY — The Mountaineers dominated the Perrydale Pirates Saturday evening after going 44-0 into halftime, leaving the Pirates no chance to push through for a win.

From the start of the game the Mountaineers (2-2 overall, 2-1 Special District one) lost no time in advancing the ball, nabbing their first touchdown four minutes into the first quarter taking a 6-0 lead with a 24 yard run from Jacob Labrado.

Their next touchdown came with 59 seconds left on the clock, with a 49 yard pass from Dylan Hendrickson to Austin Burgess.

“They played pretty good (tonight),” head coach Laric Cook said. “We’re still making mistakes, missing blocking assignments early. We’re getting better, just not as fast as I want us to get better.”

The Pirates (0-4 overall, 0-3 SD1) couldn’t catch a break as the Mountaineers kept up a solid wall defensively and offensively, resulting in four more touchdowns by Labrado, Hendrickson, and Burgess before the horn sounded at halftime.

Overall, Labrado had 15 rushes for 151 yards and one touchdown. Burgess went five for 67 yards with two touchdowns. Hayden Macnab went four for 18 yards.

The Pirates lone touchdown came in the third quarter when David Domes posted a five-yard pass to Finn Janesofsky, making the game 46-6.

The Mountaineers are a small team, and that has been a problem throughout the season, Cook said.

“We don’t have any depth,” he said. “We gotta get our kids to stay focused and play every stinking down as hard as they can, and that’s kind of hard at times, I guess.”

Falls City travels to Wallowa on Saturday, kicking off at 1 p.m., while the Pirates travel to Crow on Friday, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.