Fee stalled by ordinance language

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council will review, and possibly vote, on a utility bill fee to pay for hiring additional police officers and firefighters on Monday.

The ordinance creating the fee was scheduled for a vote on Sept. 19, but was tabled after councilors expressed concerns about how it was worded.

In May, Police Chief Tom Simpson and Fire Chief Fred Hertel presented a proposal to charge a monthly fee to customers on the city’s water and wastewater systems. They proposed that the $4.85 fee would pay for two police officers and two firefighter/paramedics.

The ordinance stated that $2.59 would be collected for police and $2.36 for fire, but as presented on Sept. 17, it didn’t specifically refer to the four positions presented in the campaign. Instead it states: “Fire/EMS Services means all fire services and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) now or hereafter provided by the City, and includes personnel, capital, materials, supplies, administrative and contract and professional services.”

The same language was used to define police services.

Some councilors said that was too vague.

“I think there was concern because all of our discussion was really about hiring two police officers and hiring two firefighters. That’s very clearly been our intent all along,” said Councilor Kelly Gabliks. “I think that there was some concern that the money would be used for something else.”

She said in talking to Hertel, she learned that there are equipment and uniform costs involved in hiring new employees, thus the reference to materials, supplies and other costs.

“Speaking only for myself, I don’t have a problem with that money being used to buy turnouts and bullet-proof vests. We are going to have to get that to them somehow,” she said.

For clarity, Gabliks suggested that wording be added to the definition of police and fire services stating “related to the employment of additional firefighters (or police officers).”

Councilor Jackie Lawson said she wanted the ordinance to list the two positions for each department — and add that the fee would not be raised, something promised during the campaign for the fee.

“What I’m having difficulty with is the way that this was presented was that this was going to be the cost for two fire and two police,” Lawson said. “I want to deliver on what we said have said we were going to do.”

City Attorney Lane Shetterly said her first suggestion is difficult because the city isn’t sure if the amount collected would actually pay for all four positions.

“I struggled with that one actually. We don’t know how much this is going to raise, so we don’t know if it’s going to hire two fire and two police,” Shetterly said. “I was uncomfortable being too specific about that because we don’t know how much this is going to bring in.”

The ordinance doesn’t require that utility service be shut off due to non-payment of the fee, Shetterly said.

“If people don’t pay, they don’t get their water shut off, there may be some people who decide they’re not going to pay,” he said. “That’s why I hesitate to get too specific about it.”

Lawson said she would like the ordinance to say that what is not covered by the fee to pay for the four positions should be taken out of the general fund.

Her second request couldn’t be done because it would dictate the action of a future council, Shetterly said.

“You cannot bind future councils and say they can’t do something,” he said. “You can’t do it.”

The ordinance does state that all amendments would require a vote of the council, he added. It also provides for an annual review of the fee.

Councilor Bill Hahn said he’s disappointed that the amount listed in the ordinance may not be sufficient to pay for what was presented to the public. He said that had not been mentioned in previous discussions.

“I thought that both chiefs had done their due diligence and knew that they could get people in each department for the amount that they were bringing on board,” he said.

He also objected to materials and supplies involved in hiring be paid for with the fee.

Simpson said Cecilia Ward, the city’s finance director, estimated the amount it would cost to hire officers and firefighters, but it’s difficult to predict how many people wouldn’t pay the fee. Utility shut offs aren’t a good gauge because not paying the fee wouldn’t result in water being turned off, Ward said.

The city’s recourse now is to send the unpaid fees to collections.

“Some of the cities that are doing this actually shut off water and are pretty aggressive, and we didn’t want to take that approach,” Simpson said.

Shetterly said he would revise the ordinance for reconsideration at Monday’s meeting.