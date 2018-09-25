Highway 99 project on track to wrap up next year

MONMOUTH — The work on Highway 99 started on Sept. 5 and is scheduled to continue, in increments, through December of 2019.

Oregon Department of Transportation Construction Project Manager Vidal Francis gave an update to the Monmouth City Council at their Sept. 18 meeting.

“This is a pavement project,” he said. “The work will start just north of Hoffman Road and continue through the downtown area and get down to just south of Madrona.”

Sidewalks and curbs throughout the area will be redone. There also will be some signal work done at Main Street and at Hoffman.

The bridge over the middle fork of Ash Creek north of the city will receive new railing and deck waterproofing, he said.

Francis said they are improving the traffic flow downtown.

“We’re adding that multi-directional lane in the middle, bike lanes, the planter strips and obviously sidewalks,” he said.

Francis said temporary signals, drainage and flat work will be done in the summer, fall and winter of 2018.

“Flat work is concrete work for ADA ramps, curbs and so forth,” he said.

The flat work will continue in the spring, summer and fall of 2019, he said, along with signals, roadway work, rebuilding, paving and landscaping.

“One of the major parts of this project is the rebuilding that needs to occur along 99 between where the police station is and just south of Madrona,” Francis said. “We’re going to be rebuilding that whole section right there because the substructure beneath the roadway is just not adequate for today’s traffic volumes.”

Francis said ODOT will schedule a public meeting likely next year.

“Next year is going to be when we’re paving,” he said. “It’s going to be very noticeable.”

In other business, the council:

• approved a resolution to support a study of a proposed trolley system, with Councilor Byron Shinkle voting against it;

• and approved a resolution to adopt the employee handbook, with Councilor Royal Johnson voting against it.