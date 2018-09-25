Hoppy memories

INDEPENDENCE — Evelyn Bonita Updike Miller (Bonnie) and her husband Bob were regular diners at Raging River, now Independence Grill, for many years.

“My husband and I used to come here for breakfast and that’s when I saw it,” Miller said.

“It” is an old framed photograph of hop farm workers in one of the booths.

“I recognized myself first and then I realized it was Mom, and then I recognized my uncle Clarence,” said Miller. “I was 5 or 6 (years old)”

Miller said her husband didn’t believe it was her at first.

“We were here two or three times before he finally surrendered a little bit,” she laughed. “But I don’t think he ever truly thought it was me.”

Now 86, Miller examines a photo of her younger self with the same blond pageboy haircut as the girl in the hop harvest photo.

“The picture out there looks the same as I do,” she said, though she doesn’t remember picking hops.

“I remember being in the hop fields, and of course they’re towering and the only way we could pick them from the top, was we’d holler ‘wire down,’ and these fellas would come with these long, long poles and put the wire down so we could reach,” she said.

She thinks she worked there for two years.

“We’d come down with my aunt and uncle,” Miller said.

Miller and her siblings — a brother and sister — grew up just outside of Vancouver, Wash.

“We came from home and came down and worked in the fields and went back home,” she said. “In those days, you couldn’t afford to do anything else. We were lucky to just get to do something.”

Miller lives in Monmouth, and before Bob’s death in 2017, they lived in Independence.

She and her friends Melinda Hugmeyer and David Steene, of Dallas, sampled some brews at the Hop and Heritage Block Party in Independence on Sept. 15.

She still likes beer, though she doesn’t claim to have a favorite.

She drinks “any kind I’m served I guess, because I don’t know anything about beer,” she laughed.