Harleyann Faith Jenkins was born at 4:12 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2018, to parents Brian and Brooke Jenkins, of Rickreall.

She joins three siblings, Haley, 8, Zoey, 6, and Hunter, 2.

Grandparents are Greg and Mavis Jenkins, of Rickreall; and Michael and Bobette Prowell, of Salem.