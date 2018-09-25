MONMOUTH -- Monmouth Senior Center members recently started a new program that matches those who need help with those who can help: Seniors Helping Seniors.

“We have tried to help people over the years,” says Sue Teal, who recently retired as director after serving for 28 years. “People would come to the office, and I would do research and try to help them. It’s all about making connections – someone has something, someone needs something.”

Seniors Helping Seniors is the center’s member-only service that connects those in need with community agencies, groups and individuals and fellow members that help fill the needs.

“One of the women needed a medication which she could not afford,” Teal gives as an example. “We had a person come forward that buys that for her every time she needs it.”

During her time at the center, Teal says members also brought gift cards from local businesses, such as Roth’s, to be given to those who needed “a little extra” to get them through the month.

“We also got involved with the Students Encouraging Kindness for Seniors program at Western Oregon University,” Teal says. “Maybe someone’s grass needed mowing, all sorts of little things. They painted the whole outside of the senior center one weekend, which was a huge savings for us. But the program went away when the AmeriCorps person’s job ended, and we wanted to continue helping.”

Teal credits MSC member Sharon Woods for taking the idea of extending the program to the Center’s advisory board, whose members embraced the idea.

“Sharon wanted to take it a little further,” Teal says. “Because there was a need still, she tried to help fill it. I was thrilled because it’s not a program many want to take over, and she kept it alive.”

Woods still gets help from members of WOU’s college dorms and fraternities.

“One Saturday, I took them a list of elderly who needed yardwork and they wiped out the list,” she says. “We are always looking for volunteers who have a skill and want to help. One member’s grandson volunteered more than 100 hours last summer.

“We know some people would like to help if they knew how,” she says. “We are trying to connect the two and help along the way. We are also looking for people to drive individuals to appointments. Again, keep in mind this is all confidential and agencies in the area will be contacted first to see if there is a resource available.”

In a world with increasing needs and more people living on limited budgets, this service is providential, but it’s not all about physical needs, Woods says.

“If one of the elders is in the hospital, I take them a teddy bear, stuffed ball or whatever,” she says. “I try to visit, if they haven’t anyone.

“We give grocery vouchers to help some get through the month,” she adds. “We also have a Grandma and Grandpa reading program for preschoolers.”

Bingo is popular at the center, especially at Christmas and more recently, Mother’s Day, she says.

“Birthday bingo is on the last Friday of the month,” Woods says. “Businesses donate little things for prizes, and we have ice cream and cake. Everyone is welcome.”

Although required for the Seniors Helping Seniors program, membership is not necessary to participate in other programs, such as bingo, potlucks, informational workshops, activities, trips and events.

The center also provides services such as health clinics, medical equipment loans, library, Crafters Cottage of homemade items, wireless internet connection, help during tax season, and referrals to other agencies. Additionally, a senior meal site for those 60 and older is operated at the center, and Meals on Wheels are delivered weekdays with frozen meals available for purchase for the weekends.

The Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center helps support the Center, and membership is $20 a year.

“We’re a friendly bunch,” says Woods, who encourages people to check out the facility and its offerings. “Our Center is just one big family.”

For more information, call 503-838-5678 or visit ci.monmouth.or.us find them on Facebook.