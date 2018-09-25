Sports schedule

Thursday, Sept. 27

Womens Soccer: WOU at Central Washington University, 3 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Central at Corvallis, 7 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Corvallis at Central, 6 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: Central at Corvallis, 6 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

Boys Football: South Albany at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Crow, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Mens Football: Simon Frasier University at WOU, 1:05 p.m.

Womens Soccer: Western Washington University at WOU, 11:30 a.m.

Boys and Girls Cross-Country: Central at Honeymoon State Park, 1:15 p.m. Dallas at Portland Meadows Race Track, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

Womens Soccer: Concordia University at WOU, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Central at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Lebanon at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball: North Salem at Central, 6 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 6 p.m. Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m. Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.

-Schedule subject to change