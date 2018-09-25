Trip to Beruit gives teacher perspective

DALLAS — “If I had been born in a different place, my life could be so very different.”

It’s a thought that has resonated with Dallas native Nanci Leiton since returning from her 10-day trip to Beruit, Lebanon in June, where she was invited to oversee and work with teachers at a youth education site called the Youth Reconciliation Center, which serves 12-17 year-olds and offers them education and counseling services.

This Center is more commonly known as Manara, or “Lighthouse.”

Leiton, who teaches English for speakers of other languages, has experience in establishing community education classes in Portland, where she lives, which is why Manara extended an invitation to her.

“One of the hats I wear in this field is developing community programs to reach people who can’t afford or don’t really fit into a formal education system, like going to college or taking credit classes,” Leiton said. “So I developed a couple community classes here in the Portland area.”

Lebanon is currently housing Syrian refugees who have fled from their home country because of the Syrian Civil War that began seven years ago. The war has displaced 11 million Syrians, an estimated 1.5 million of which have relocated to Lebanon, according to the most recent updates with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Unlike in the United States, Lebanon does not have a law that requires every child to be educated, meaning that many of the Syrian refugees aren’t receiving an education.

That’s where Manara comes in.

“The idea behind the center was to bring together youth in this pretty diverse area in Beruit,” Leiton said. “They are Lebanese, Turkish, Syrian refugees — an interesting and volatile group of people who don’t necessarily like each other very much, which proposed some issues for the teachers. But it provided a safe space.”

There, a child has the opportunity to learn English, as well as instruction in other areas, such as math. They are also offered counseling services for the horrible things they have experienced in their home country.

During her stay in Beruit, Leiton said she had the opportunity to observe teachers with Manara’s director in a remote school in the Bekaa Valley, a farming region that forms the northeastern extension of the Great Rift Valley and stretches from Syria to the Red Sea, making it a popular place for Syrian refugees to travel to.

“In this shanty school, it was tarps strung together to provide some shade,” Leiton said, recalling her experience of that day. “I watched from the morning, where the kids came together and they started off with songs and calisthenics to get them warmed up.”

In the classrooms, Leiton said the teachers had basic resources to aid with their teaching, like a TV screen and a laptop.

In the class she sat in, a basic English class, the students were learning the alphabet through words such as ‘Igloo for ‘I’ and ‘Kangaroo’ for K, which wasn’t very relatable for those kids,” Leiton said.

“So I was able to work with the teacher to make it more realistic for the kids.”

The two of them began to develop an image bank for English and Arabic, and as a part of that, Leiton said they accepted an invitation to a tent city, where they visited three refugee families.

“They were so hospitable and welcoming and happy to have us there,” Leiton said. “People with so little, living in tarps. They had stone stoves that they constructed outside their tent homes for making bread. We sat around on cushions on the floor and they served us tea or a fizzy orange drink.”

Throughout each visit, Leiton and the teacher she was working with began taking photos of the families’ household items — teacups, a blanket, brooms — for the image bank.

“B for broom,” Leiton said, laughing. She said it’s a much more relatable image for the students.

“That was a fun experience,” Leiton said.

On top of working with the teachers at the Manara center, Leiton also started up something every student there could benefit from: a library.

“One thing that I did bring with me at the request of the director was the start of a reading library,” she said. “From preschool alphabet books through young adult novels. Whole range of those things. If you don’t have anything to read how can you develop those skills? We hope to develop the library over time.”

A Dallas native, Leiton currently lives in Beaverton and works at Portland State University and Portland Community College.

After graduating with her bachelor’s from Oregon State University, she signed up for the Peace Corps and taught English in Latvia and Ecuador for three years, “which is how things got started,” Leiton said.

When she came back from the Peace Corps, Leiton received her master’s in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, or TESOL.

Having been to other parts of the world, Leiton said she views things in a different light now.

An experience she had when she came home from her first year with the Peace Corps came to mind: “I remember walking through the grocery store and just being utterly overwhelmed by the cereal aisle,” she said, chuckling. “There were so many options.”

She also said she’s much more grateful for the opportunities she has available to her.

“If I think of it over time I think that it just, in general, I appreciate the access to what I could have,” she said. “I think Americans especially, but it may just be human nature, tend to give limited attention to life beyond the small circle we occupy in our daily lives.”

To quote French novelist Gustave Flaubert, she said: “‘Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.’”