WOU, OHSU partnership celebrates 10 years

MONMOUTH – Studying nursing at Oregon Health and Science University for Monmouth and Independence residents has never been easier since OHSU added a campus in Monmouth 10 years ago in partnership with Western Oregon University.

Kelly Soto, a current OHSU student who began her second year with the program this week, said she enjoys being at the Monmouth campus because of its proximity to her home and the diverse atmosphere it offers.

“It just seemed like a good fit, why go somewhere else,” Soto said. “It all kind of just went together. I love it here. I think that there’s a lot of diversity on campus. It kind of feels like home, like one size fits all. Everyone is welcome.”

Soto became interested in nursing when she began taking care of her grandma at 16 years old.

“I always loved caring for people, but I really never thought that I could do nursing, because I wasn’t really good at math and science,” Soto said, laughing. “It wasn’t until later that more people encouraged me to try it, and I had more experience with handling Gram’s meds, taking care of her, that I decided to give it a shot.”

Had the program not extended to Monmouth, Soto said she would have had to commute to Portland, which would have made her job as caregiver much more challenging.

Soto said nursing school is difficult but as a caregiver, she can put to use what she learns in the classroom at home.

“What you’re learning in school, you’re learning all the book stuff, and taking care of my grandma, you’re putting all that into action,” she said. “Everything kind of plays on each other.”

And that was specifically what the program curriculum was designed to do, said OHSU School of Nursing Dean Susan Bakewell-Sachs.

“One of the things that we have is the type of education we have,” she said. “We have three full years of clinical education. A standard baccalaureate nursing education is two years of pre-nursing and two years of nursing. Our graduates are at a different place in terms of readiness to practice when they graduate.”

Additionally, she said that “we really address the entire continuum of care — the faculty who developed this curriculum really had a great deal of forethought and foresight in terms of the knowledge base that students can take with them.”

On Sept. 14, the OHSU School of Nursing campus in Monmouth celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

The ceremony included speeches by Western Oregon University President Rex Fuller, OHSU Provost Dr. Elena Andresen, Bakewell-Sachs, alumni and current faculty member Tamara Whittle and Soto.

After the speeches, incoming nursing students were given their inaugural white coat ceremony and were formally inducted into the program by reciting an oath that states they would do no harm to their patients, themselves or anyone else around them.

OHSU expanded its training to four other campuses in Oregon to bring more bachelor-level nurses into different areas within the state, said Frances White, senior media relations specialist at OHSU.

“The state and the School of Nursing moved toward a distributed model, so that means people can do their four-year degree in a place where they can also do their clinical training and go to work,” Andresen said.

The other four campuses are in Klamath Falls, Ashland, the Dalles and Portland.

“The other part of the distribution is that there is a consortium to train nurses in the state that include 11 of the community colleges where students are admitted both to the community college and OHSU at the same time,” Andresen said. “That gives us 11 more places where students get started where they get the same curriculum they would get on one of our five regular campuses.”

The campus in Monmouth was established in 2008 after a one-time funding allocation from the state’s 2007-09 budget, and was the final campus added in the school’s distribution model.

Initially, it admitted 27 students per class but has since expanded to 32 per class. Each year, there are 32 program slots open for admittance, and according to White, more than 200 applications were received last year, a sign that the program is growing, and more accessible to individuals all over Oregon.