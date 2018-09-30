Dragons volleyball puts on fundraiser

Pink Out Night, a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness through the Dallas High School Volleyball program, will take place Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Dragons Varsity and Junior Varsity Volleyball games.

The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. for the Junior Varsity game, and then again at 6 p.m. for the Varsity team.

To show support, please wear pink. The fundraiser will consist of a silent auction, bake sale items, as well as a general donation fund.

All proceeds will go directly to the Barcroft family, who recently lost a loved one.

For more information, or if you are able to contribute to this event, contact Abby Weekly: 541-905-7752.