Polk Warming Center open Feb. 3 - Feb. 10

The Polk County Warming Center is scheduled to be open from Feb. 3 through Feb. 10 at Praise Assembly, 189 Monmouth Ave. S, Monmouth.

The hours are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

Open days may adjust if the forecast changes, but temperatures are expected to be below freezing next week.

Call the warming center cell at 503-949-4987 for the latest info or to arrange transportation.

Matt Smucker, warming center coordinator, said the last three nights they were open, two to four people attended the center.

"Growing the pool of overnight hosts and volunteer drivers are areas we could always use more help," he said. "We've had an amazing response from the community regarding supplies."

An updated list with highlighted needs is posted on the website.