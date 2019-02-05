Community notebook for Feb. 6

Dallas library to host conversation

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor? How Relationships Affect the Places We Live,” a free Oregon Humanities Conversation with Jen Mitas, will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Public Library.

Studies show that neighbors interact much less than in previous decades. This has been theorized as a kind of side effect of modern life and the result of technology, limits on attention, and in some instances, differences in cultural concepts of what it means to be neighborly. How do you interact with your neighbors? How do you feel about those relationships? How might you improve or change these relationships in order to make a positive impact on the places you live? What is our role in the social networks that make up the places we live? Mitas grew up in Dallas, in a small, rural intentional community and has lived in more than 40 different places in her adult life. Now, she is settled with her family in a neighborhood in Portland’s East outer ring, investigating life on the margins and what it means to be a good neighbor.

This free program is hosted by The Dallas Public Library and sponsored by Oregon Humanities and the Friends of the Dallas Library. For more information: 503-623-2633.

Lose weight with friends in Falls City

A free community weight loss club will start meeting on Wednesday (today) at 6:30 p.m. at the Falls City community center on Main Street.

The group, taught by health coach Glenda Sylsberry, will meet each week.

‘Fail Fest’ at Indy Commons

Indy Commons will host “Fail Fest” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (today) at Valkyrie, 301 S. Main St., Independence.

The event will feature Aaron Sarnoff-Wood, of 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Jose Gonzalez, of La Familia Hard Cider and Tu Casa Real Estate.

The speakers will share their stories of business failures and discuss how it ultimately led to their success.

Katie Schaub, of Ovenbird Bakery, and Savannah Pearce, of The Valkyrie Wine Tavern, also will speak about overcoming business obstacles.

The event will be emceed by Caroline Cummings.

Light snacks will be provided. Beverages will be available for purchase.

Family movie night

The Independence Public Library will host Family Movie Night Friday at 6:30, featuring “the Grinch Movie.”

Machine Embroidery 101 will be on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn the basics of machine embroidery using pre-programmed designs. This library sponsored program will be held at the STREAM lab at Henry Hill, 750 S. Fifth St., room 8.

Also at the library, family story time is at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. After-school stories and more is at 3 p.m. Wednesdays. I love Legos will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Art class on Saturday

The Ash Creek Arts Center will hold Second Saturday Family Art: Islamic inspired watercolor and printmaking with Paula Booth.

The class is suitable for children with a parent or responsible adult, and will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence.

Children should be able to use basic art supplies. The program is free, made possible by a grant from the Polk County Cultural Coalition. Preregistration is not required.