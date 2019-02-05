Ellis plans to retire in June

DALLAS — Greg Ellis, Dallas city manager, will retire from the post on June 30.

Ellis said his wife will retire from her teaching job this summer, and he would like to join her in retirement. At the time that the city hired him, he said he would be willing to serve two years. He will be about five months short of that.

“I decided that when she gets out, I’m getting out,” Ellis said.

He joked that he has “retired” before. The first time in July 2015, but soon began consulting for the city of Dallas on economic development. In March of 2017, he took the interim city manager job in Jefferson. He took the interim city manager job in Dallas in late 2017. The council took the interim off his title in April 2018.

Before all that, he was the city manger of Independence, leaving that job to work for Canby.

“I’ve quit too many times in this county,” he said. “People laugh when I tell them, ‘This is it.’”

He said his retirement date is June 30, assuming it takes that long to hire a new city manager. He said that date will allow him to stay through the end of the annual budget process.

At Monday evening’s council meeting, Ellis recommended the city contract with an outside agency to conduct a search for the city’s next manager.

The council decided to have Ellis contact Mid-Valley Council of Governments to do the recruitment.

“They’ve done a good job in the past,” said Councilor Jackie Lawson.

Ellis said COG Executive Director Sean O’Day will meet with the council at an upcoming work session to iron out details of the search.