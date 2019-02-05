Organizations send letters of intent for 2020-2024 CCO status

POLK COUNTY — Three organizations submitted letters of intent to the Oregon Health Authority to apply for 2020-2024 coordinated care organization contracts, according to an OHA news release.

In a Jan. 23 news release, Willamette Valley Community Health said they would not be submitting a letter of intent for those years.

There will be no change of service in 2019.

Marion Polk Coordinated Care, PacificSource Community Solutions and Yamhill County Care Organization sent letters of intent.

In all, OHA received 24 letters of intent to apply for CCO contracts for counties through the state.

Complete applications will be due to OHA on April 22. Awards for the CCO contracts are expected to be announced in July.

Oregon first established CCOs in 2012. CCOs bring together physical, behavioral, and oral health providers to coordinate care for people on the Oregon Health Plan. CCOs are rewarded for achieving specific health outcomes and quality measures. Nearly 87 percent of Oregon’s 1 million OHP members are enrolled in CCOs.

In October the Oregon Health Policy Board approved a comprehensive set of policies to improve the health of Oregon Health Plan members, address health disparities, control program costs, and continue to transform health care delivery in our state.

These policy priorities will be written into the 2020-2024 CCO contracts, which represent the next phase of health care transformation which is known as “CCO 2.0.”

The new contracts with CCOs represent the largest procurement in state history, totaling more than $5 billion for the 2020 contract year.